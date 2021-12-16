Following a car accident near her home, Katie Price was given a suspended sentence for drunk driving.

‘I took drugs, I shouldn’t be driving, I admit it all,’ she told police after the crash.

Following a crash near her home in Sussex, Katie Price was given a 16-week suspended prison sentence for drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Price, 43, admitted to driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.

A two-year driving ban was also imposed on her.

Following a collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green, Price told police: “I took drugs, I shouldn’t be driving, I admit it all.” Price entered her pleas at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on September 29, a day after telling police: “I took drugs, I shouldn’t be driving, I admit it all.”

Her sentencing was postponed at that hearing on the condition that she receive treatment at the Priory Centre, refrain from committing any additional crimes, and be barred from driving in the interim.

Price was arrested and taken to the hospital after officers responded to the crash around 6.20 a.m.

According to the court, a drugs wipe tested positive for cocaine, and a roadside breath test taken by Price after the accident tested positive for alcohol.

A car was flipped on its side, according to a police image from the scene.

Price’s family had expressed concern for her well-being following the crash.

“As a family, we have for some time been concerned about Kate’s wellbeing and overall mental health,” the Price family said in a statement posted to Price’s Instagram account.

“Today, our worst fears came close to becoming reality.

We have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she requires as a family.

We hope she realizes she can’t deal with her problems on her own.”

Price and her car salesman boyfriend Carl Woods obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas last month, according to public records.

Price arrived in the city, which bills itself as the world’s marriage capital, the same week the United States reopened its borders to visitors.

Katie Price handed suspended sentence for drink driving after car crash near her home