Following a car crash into a river, two Harrisburg officers fired rifles to end the standoff.

After a car plunged into a river, two Harrisburg officers fired rifles to end the standoff: DA

Two Harrisburg police officers attempted for several minutes to persuade a man wielding a 4-6 inch knife and yelling “Shoot me!” to surrender early Sunday.

Instead, Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said, Miguel Maldonado, 36, who was standing atop a partially submerged car in the icy Susquehanna River with his wife and young daughter became more menacing and less responsive.

According to Chardo, the officers got rifles out of their vehicle.

According to Chardo, both officers fired their rifles when the man turned the knife on the woman, later identified as his wife, at 3:30 a.m. Sunday under the I-83 South Bridge.

Maldonado then fell into the river, prompting Chardo to believe he was hit by at least one of the officers’ four bullets.

Officials will not know for certain until the body is recovered, which could take weeks or longer.

When the officers fired their rifles, they were on the riverfront, but Chardo had no idea how far away they were from the car.

The officers, on the other hand, retrieved their rifles, knowing that a rifle would be more accurate from a distance than a handgun if they needed to fire.

There was also little room for error because Maldonado was in close proximity to his wife and daughter on the car.

Officers’ body cameras captured the shooting.

According to Chardo, he went over the footage with his team.

The shooting is being looked into by the county’s criminal investigation division.

Chardo said he didn’t know what prompted the husband to drive into the river, but it appeared the couple was in a squabble, and she had wounds that indicated she had been cut by the knife prior to the crash.

Maldonado is suspected of driving down a concrete ramp that serves as an unofficial boat launch for emergency personnel and into a roiling, but rock-filled area south of the Dock Street Dam.

After Maldonado fell into the water, the car became stuck on the rocks, allowing the fire department to rescue the woman and child using an aerial ladder truck and bucket.

The woman alternated between standing and sitting while holding her 2-year-old daughter.

