Following a crash on the M8 in Glasgow, a man was arrested, and the lorry driver was released from the hospital.

Around 11.50 a.m., police rushed to the scene of a crash involving a car, a van, and a lorry on the M8 westbound near junction 13 after receiving reports of a crash involving a car, a van, and a lorry.

The 25-year-old van driver who was involved in the accident has since been arrested.

The 51-year-old lorry driver was taken to the hospital but later released, as was the 33-year-old female car driver.

Her injuries aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

The crash is still being looked into.

Between junctions 12 and 13, as well as the M80 slip road, the M8 westbound remains closed.

Drivers are being urged to take alternate routes.