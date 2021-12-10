Following a deal with Sky, the Formula One final will be broadcast live on Channel 4 for free.

Following a deal with Sky, the Formula One final will be broadcast live and free on Channel 4.

Millions are expected to tune in as a result of the agreement with Sky.

On free-to-air television, the Formula One world championship final will be broadcast.

Sky Sports, which owns the Formula One broadcasting rights, has reached an agreement with Channel 4 to broadcast the season’s final grand prix in Abu Dhabi.

The race will begin at 1 p.m. UK time on Sunday, with qualifying taking place the day before at the same time.

The stage is set for a tense showdown between rivals Lewis Hamilton, who is chasing a record-tying eighth world championship, and Max Verstappen, who has been Hamilton’s closest rival for many years.

After Hamilton’s incredible victory last weekend, in which the two drivers collided multiple times, the two men are level on points heading into Sunday’s race.

Lewis Hamilton said of Max Verstappen during the last race that he was “not driving by the rules.”

Channel 4 struck a deal with Amazon earlier this year to broadcast Emma Radacanu’s victory in the women’s US Open final.

“Sunday’s Grand Prix is one of the biggest sporting events in the last decade, and could be a historic moment for British sport,” said Stephen van Rooyen, EVP and CEO of Sky UK and Europe.

Through our partnership with Channel 4, we’ve chosen to gift the race to the entire country at Christmas so that everyone can be a part of a historic national moment as Lewis Hamilton seeks his eighth World Championship title.

“We are excited that Sky will make the Grand Prix on Sunday available to Channel 4 viewers so that everyone can tune in live for the thrilling finale to this epic season,” Formula One president Stefano Domenicali said.

Meanwhile, the Yas Marina Circuit has reached an agreement that will see Abu Dhabi host the final race of the Formula One calendar until 2030.

