Following a fatal school shooting, two (dollar)100 million lawsuits were filed against the district, superintendent, and teachers.

A lawyer announced Thursday that two lawsuits seeking (dollar)100 million each have been filed against a Michigan school district, its superintendent, and others after four students were fatally shot and others were injured at Oxford High School.

Jeffrey and Brandi Franz filed the lawsuits in federal court in Detroit on behalf of their daughters, Riley, a 17-year-old senior who was shot in the neck in November.

30, and her younger sister Bella, a 14-year-old ninth-grader who was present at the time, according to attorney Geoffrey Fieger.

Superintendent Timothy Throne, Oxford High School principal Steven Wolf, the dean of students, two counselors, two teachers, and a staff member are all named in the lawsuits.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, photos of three of the four students killed in the Oxford High School shooting are displayed in the window of Sullivan’s Public House Restaurant and Bar.

Oxford, Michigan, on February 2, 2021.

(AP Photo/Jake May via The Flint Journal)

At the school in Oxford Township, about 30 miles north of Detroit, ten students and one teacher were shot.

Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old sophomore at the school, was arrested and charged as an adult with murder, terrorism, and other offenses.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, his parents, were later arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Personal-injury lawyers have expressed doubts about the school district’s ability to be sued for allowing Crumbley to stay in class.

That’s because Michigan law makes it difficult to hold public schools and other government entities accountable.

“You have to show that the administration or faculty members were grossly negligent,” said attorney A Vince Colella, “which means they had a reckless disregard for whether an injury was likely to occur.”

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley, Ethan Crumbley’s parents, are shown in photos provided by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, from left.

(Photo courtesy of the Sheriff's Office of Oakland County, via AP)

According to prosecutors, the gun used in the shooting was purchased by James Crumbley just days before the shooting, and their son had full access to the gun used in the killings…

