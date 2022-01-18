Following a fire last year, a nut and candy wholesaler in Lancaster is closing its retail store.

A ten-year-old store in northern Lancaster County that specialized in bulk nuts and candies is closing forever.

Clay Township’s Weaver Nut Company announced today that, as of Feb. 1, it will no longer be producing nuts.

It will close its retail store and consumer e-commerce platform on April 14.

The wholesale division of the importer and distributor of candies, chocolate, nuts, and other items will continue to operate.

“After reviewing our retail operations, it has become clear to us that our future model and direction are not within the retail space,” the owners wrote in a letter published on their website.

Following a four-alarm fire that destroyed its warehouse along Route 322 near Ephrata in August, the company said it worked diligently to rebuild its wholesale distribution, manufacturing, and retail operations.

A large plume of smoke and flames shot into the air, forcing a “three-mile exclusion zone” for air traffic in the area. Multiple fire companies were dispatched to the scene of the fire.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, there was no criminal activity.

The retail store was saved from the fire, but the damage necessitated a complete renovation.

In November, the store re-opened.

Weaver’s has been operating from a distribution center in Lebanon since the fire, according to the company.

The owners of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sinking Spring said they will renovate and install equipment this spring.

“At our Ephrata location, we want to thank our loyal customers for their support over the years.

“While closing our retail division is a difficult decision, we are confident that this decision will allow us to expand our wholesale distribution and manufacturing divisions,” the owners wrote.

In 1975, the company started as a bulk-foods business in a family’s home, but it grew over time, eventually relocating to its current location in the late 1980s.