Following a libel case against a Jeremy Corbyn aide over a tweet, Rachel Riley was awarded £10,000.

After suing a former aide to Jeremy Corbyn for libel, television presenter Rachel Riley was awarded £10,000 in damages by a High Court judge.

Following an egg attack on the former Labour leader, the 35-year-old Countdown star filed a lawsuit against Laura Murray for a Tweet she sent two and a half years ago.

Mr Justice Nicklin rejected Ms Murray’s truth and honest opinion defenses in a libel trial, saying the TV host was “entitled” to “vindication.”

The legal dispute arose after Mr Corbyn was pelted with an egg while visiting a mosque in his north London constituency in March 2019.

“I think sound life advice is, if you don’t want eggs thrown at you, don’t be a Nazi,” said Guardian columnist Owen Jones in a tweet about an attack on former British National Party leader Nick Griffin in January of that year.

With emojis of a red rose and an egg, she added “Good advice.”

“Today Jeremy Corbyn went to his local mosque for Visit My Mosque Day, and was attacked by a Brexiteer,” Ms Murray tweeted later.

Corbyn, according to Rachel Riley, is a Nazi who deserves to be attacked violently.

This woman is both dangerous and foolish.

No one should interact with her.

“Never in my life.”

Ms Riley claimed that her tweet was sarcastic, that she did not call Mr Corbyn a Nazi, and that Ms Murray’s tweet had caused serious damage to her reputation.

Ms Murray worked in Mr. Corbyn’s office as a stakeholder manager during his time as Labour leader, then as the party’s head of complaints before going into teaching.

She claimed she “100%” believed Ms Riley was using the Nazi slur against Mr Corbyn.

Her tweet was found defamatory by the judge.

Ms Riley, who is on maternity leave from Countdown and studied mathematics at Oxford University, told the judge she is Jewish and has a “hatred of antisemitism.”

She claimed the message from Mr Corbyn’s aide was a “dog whistle” meant to incite online attacks on her.

“However, posting the good advice tweet could,” Mr. Justice Nicklin said.

