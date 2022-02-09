Following a missile attack, Israel attacks military targets in Syria.

After a missile attack on Syria, Israel strikes military targets.

Israel claims to have struck Syrian anti-aircraft batteries.

JERUSALEM ISRAEL

In response to a missile attack, Israel’s army said it struck military targets in Syria on Wednesday.

According to a military statement, sirens sounded in the central Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm after a Syrian anti-aircraft missile was launched toward Israel.

According to the statement, the missile exploded in mid-flight without being intercepted.

“We just struck surface-to-air missile targets in Syria, including radar and anti-aircraft batteries, in response to the anti-aircraft missile fired by Syria earlier tonight,” the army stated.

Israeli missile attacks, according to Syria’s state news agency SANA, targeted several points near Damascus city, without providing further details.

According to the agency, one soldier was killed and five others were injured in the attack, which also resulted in material damage, according to a military source.

SANA reported earlier on Wednesday that Syrian regime air defenses had encountered “hostile targets in the sky of Damascus.”

According to Syrian media, Israeli warplanes launched a missile attack in the vicinity of Damascus last month.

Israel occasionally conducts airstrikes in Syria’s various provinces against regime and Iranian targets.

Normally, Israel remains silent in the face of such attacks.

Its leaders, on the other hand, frequently make statements confirming that they are working to “reduce” Iran’s presence in Syria.

*Mahmoud Barakat and Ahmet Gencturk collaborated on the writing.