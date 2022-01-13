Following a month of strict restrictions, France has lifted the ban on UK travel.

Following a month of strict restrictions, France has lifted the travel ban on the United Kingdom.

Following a four-week ban, UK tourists will be able to visit France for non-essential reasons, allowing it to become a holiday destination.

For the first time in four weeks, France has lifted its travel ban on British citizens, allowing them to visit the country for vacations and leisure.

Following the rapid spread of omicron, France announced a month ago that those from the United Kingdom would not be allowed to enter the country beginning December 16.

However, French tourism minister Jean Baptiste-Lemoyne tweeted on Thursday morning that the restrictions would be lifted as of January 14.

According to the Daily Record, more information will be released later, including testing, self-isolation, and vaccination rules.

In France, Omicron has continued to spread, with 368,149 new Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, French Committee on Foreign Affairs member Alexandre Holroyd teased the easing of travel restrictions.

“Substantial reductions in health measures at the borders will be announced very soon, following numerous discussions with the government,” he tweeted.

“In the coming days, more information will be available here.”

The travel industry has been preparing for the lifting of the ban for quite some time.

“We are expecting the French government to make an announcement this Wednesday to confirm that British vaccinated skiers can enter France from this Saturday 15 January,” Ski Line wrote in an email on Wednesday.