Following a new rule, UK travelers will have to pay to enter the EU starting in 2022.

Following a new rule, travelers from the United Kingdom will have to pay to enter the EU in 2022.

As a result of Brexit, British citizens traveling to European Union member countries will be required to pay a fee and complete additional paperwork beginning this year.

Travelers from the United Kingdom entering the European Union will be required to pay an additional fee beginning this year.

Those looking to get out of the country for some winter sun will be subject to new fees and paperwork that were not previously in place.

It comes after Kent Live reported that the rules governing freedom of movement have changed as a result of the UK’s exit from the EU.

Beginning this year, UK citizens traveling to EU member countries in the Schengen Area will be required to pay a 7 euro (£5.88) fee, as they will be treated similarly to non-EU citizens.

Before entering one of these countries, they must also register their personal information.

Residents of 61 non-EU countries can currently enter the Schengen zone with pre-authorization thanks to the European Travel and Information and Authorization Scheme (ETIAS).

Instead of requiring a visa, the scheme charges a fee that allows holders to stay in and travel between Schengen-signatory EU countries for up to 90 days.

As part of the post-Brexit arrangements, the UK will be added to ETIAS in late 2022, which will cover all Schengen area countries as well as a number of non-Schengen’micro-states,’ such as the Vatican City.

The EU first announced the ETIAS scheme in 2016, as part of an effort to improve security by allowing immigration officials to track visitors as they travel across the bloc without having to impose a time-consuming visa system.

When it was first introduced, then-European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker praised it for improving EU border management, reducing crime and terrorism, and reinforcing the bloc’s visa liberalization policy.

EU, EEA, and Swiss citizens currently do not require a visa to visit the United Kingdom for vacations or short trips.

They can visit the UK as a’standard visitor’ without needing to apply for a visa ahead of time and can seek entry at the UK border because they are non-visa nationals.

