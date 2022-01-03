Following a political uproar, France removed the EU flag from the Arc de Triomphe.

After political uproar, France removes the EU flag from the Arc de Triomphe.

Right-wing Euroskeptics claim victory, but the government rejects political pressure.

PARIS, FRANCE

France’s government, under fire from right-wing political parties, removed a large European flag from a major Paris landmark on Sunday, ostensibly to commemorate France’s presidency of the European Union.

The flag at the Arc de Triomphe, as well as similar displays at the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum, marked France’s assumption of the EU presidency on January 1.

1. However, the Euroskeptic opposition has pushed for a “Frexit” and has broken EU laws, potentially causing problems in the upcoming presidential elections.

The outrage was sparked after several right-wing leaders and presidential candidates expressed outrage, accusing the Emmanuel Macron government of erasing French identity and contempt for veterans whose names are inscribed at the arc, less than 100 days before the elections – the first round of which is scheduled for April 10 –

Despite the fact that Macron has yet to officially declare his candidacy for re-election, France’s six-month presidency of the EU Council is likely to be a campaign issue and fodder for his opponents.

Following her announcement that she would take the flag issue to court, far-right leader Marine Le Pen hailed the flag’s removal over the weekend as a “great patriotic victory.”

Clement Beaune, a junior European Affairs Minister, had previously stated that the flag would stay up for several days after it was first raised on Dec.

31, said it was taken down as planned and denied that the government bowed to political pressure.

He blamed the uproar on “fake patriots” in an interview with FranceInter news.

He also stated that the other EU exhibits in the capital would remain.