Following a recent acquisition, Dauphin County Bank will close 17 branches.

Following a recent acquisition, a Dauphin County bank will close 17 branches.

Mid Penn Bank completed its acquisition of Riverview Financial Corporation, based in Susquehanna Township, on the last day of November.

Mid Penn Bank, based in Millersburg, now has 59 branch locations, including 23 former Riverview locations.

But only for a short time.

The company said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that “in connection with the Bank Acquisition, and as part of a Retail Network Optimization Plan adopted by Mid Penn Bank’s Board of Directors, the Company will be closing 17 of the combined 59 Mid Penn Bank retail locations throughout its footprint.”

According to the filing, the branch closures will take place on or around March 4, 2022.

The branches that will close have not been identified by Mid Penn Bank.

The only information available, according to a spokesperson, is what was provided in the filing.

Prior to the acquisition of Riverview Bank, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. had 36 branch offices in the counties of Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill, and Westmoreland.

Mid Penn’s footprint has expanded into the Lehigh Valley and State College region as a result of the acquisition, and the bank’s presence in western Pennsylvania has grown.

In 1868, the Mid Penn Bank was established.

–Industry News

