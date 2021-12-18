Following a report of a casualty on the tracks, Argyle Street station was closed.

After a report of a casualty on the tracks, the Argyle Street station was shut down.

A man is being treated on the spot right now.

The station is still closed, and several train services scheduled to depart from Glasgow Central Low Level have been canceled, rescheduled, or changed.

Following reports of a casualty on the tracks this morning, emergency services descended on Argyle Street station.

Shortly after 10 a.m., British Transport Police were dispatched to the scene in Glasgow city centre.

They also stated that a man is currently being treated at the scene and that the incident has no suspicious circumstances.

“Officers were called to Argyle Street station at 10.03am this morning (13 December) following reports of a casualty on the tracks,” a British Transport Police spokesperson said.

“While paramedics are on the scene and a man is being treated, the station is currently closed.”

“The incident isn’t being investigated as a possible terrorist attack.”

