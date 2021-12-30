Following a suspension, maritime traffic in the Bosporus has resumed.

After a brief suspension, maritime traffic in the Bosporus has resumed.

After a 230-foot-long vessel experienced engine failure on Wednesday, shipping traffic was halted.

ANKARA

Maritime traffic through the Bosporus Strait resumed late Wednesday after being halted due to a vessel malfunction.

The BARLAS, a dry cargo vessel measuring 70 meters (230 feet) in length, suffered engine failure near Istanbul’s Maiden’s Tower earlier in the day and was safely anchored in the Ahirkapi anchorage area by rescue vessels.

Maritime traffic through the Bosporus, one of Turkey’s two main waterways, was halted after the vessel malfunctioned and became stranded, according to a statement from the Directorate General of Coastal Safety.

It added that after traffic was halted, rescue vessels were dispatched to assist the ship.

The strait was reopened to traffic at 22.40 p.m. local time (1940 GMT) following the rescue efforts.

In terms of maritime traffic, Turkey’s Bosporus is one of the busiest points.

Vessels traveling from the Black Sea to the Aegean via the Sea of Marmara are occasionally blocked by malfunctioning vessels.

*Ankara-based writer Zehra Nur Duz