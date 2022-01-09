Following a three-hour closure of the M8 in Glasgow, a man died.

A man died after a three-hour closure of the Glasgow M8 motorway due to an accident.

Early this afternoon, emergency crews rushed to the scene near Junction 23 westbound, but a 56-year-old man was tragically pronounced dead on the scene.

An accident on the city’s busiest highway resulted in the death of a man.

After the incident, which occurred between J23 (Dumbreck) and J24 (Helen Street), emergency services rushed to the scene on the motorway heading westbound after Junction 22 (Plantation).

They were responding to a call about a missing person, and despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The rest of his family has been notified.

The motorway, which is one of Glasgow’s major thoroughfares, was closed for three hours due to traffic congestion.

“Police responded to a concern for person call on the M8 motorway near Junction 23 westbound in Glasgow around 2.05pm on Sunday, January 9, 2022,” according to a Police Scotland spokesperson.

“Emergency services were dispatched, and a 56-year-old man was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Those who are related to the deceased have been notified.

“The road was closed for about three hours, and the procurator fiscal will receive a report.”

If you or someone you know is having trouble with their mental health, visit SAMH’s website (www.samh.org.uk) or call Samaritans free, 24 hours a day, on 116 123.