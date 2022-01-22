Following a two-vehicle collision, a Glasgow woman was charged after the bus’s bumper was left dangling.

On Tuesday (January 18), around 10:30 a.m., an incident occurred on the Gallowgate, near the Forge Shopping Centre.

The incident fortunately resulted in no injuries.

A bus and a car collided, leaving the bus’s front bumper shattered and its lights dangling.

“Officers were called to a report of a two vehicle crash on the Gallowgate around 10.30am on the 18 January 2022,” a Police Scotland spokeswoman said.

“No one was hurt in the incident, and a woman was charged with driving while intoxicated.”