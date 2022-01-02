Following a year of record-breaking warmth in 2021, a cold front will make the first week of the year feel more like January.

Following the warmest year on record in 2021, a cold front will make the first week of the year feel more like January.

With a sprinkling of rain this afternoon and snow showers expected overnight and into Monday, the spring-like weather is about to come to an end.

The mild final week was fitting for the year 2021.

According to the National Weather Service, the mild temperatures in December 2021 made it the second-warmest month on record at the HarrisburgMiddletown (Harrisburg International Airport) and State College reporting stations.

And the above-average temperatures in December contributed to 2021 being the warmest year on record at both locations, based on average temperatures.

In terms of average temperature, 2021 was the warmest year on record at both State College and HarrisburgMiddletown (@flyHIA), thanks to the second-warmest December at both locations.

Bradford (3rd warmest) and Williamsport (@flyIPT, tied for 4th) deserve special mention.

PAwxpic.twitter.comijwYHvpV0L (hashtag)PAwxpic.twitter.comPAwxpic.twitter.comPAwxpic.twitter.comPAw

Cloudy skies will dominate today’s weather, as they have for the past week, with highs in the mid-50s into the early afternoon.

Following the passage of a strong cold front, temperatures will begin to drop, possibly resulting in a few drops of rain across central Pennsylvania.

Lows will drop below freezing tonight, with flurries and snow showers expected into the early morning.

With highs in the low 30s tomorrow, it will feel like January.

The National Weather Service predicts a cold and dry week, with Tuesday having the best chance of sunshine.

Currently,

Between 1 and 2 p.m., there’s a chance of showers.

By 5 p.m., the sky had darkened and the temperature had dropped to around 44 degrees.

Winds from the northwest at 6 to 9 mph, with gusts up to 21 mph.

There is a 20% chance of rain.

Tonight is a special occasion.

With a low of 28 degrees, it will be mostly cloudy.

9 to 11 mph north wind, with gusts up to 23 mph.

Monday is the day

With a high near 32, it will be cloudy through the morning and gradually clear.

10 to 13 mph northerly wind, with gusts up to 23 mph.

Night of Monday

Clear skies with a low of 18 degrees.

Winds from the northwest at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon, then calm in the evening.

the second day of the week

It’ll be sunny with a high of around 38 degrees.

In the afternoon, a calm wind will shift to the south at around 5 mph.

Tuesday Evening

The majority of the time

Latest News from Infosurhoy