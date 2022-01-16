Following an altercation during a Harrisburg river rescue, one man has gone missing and two others have been rescued, according to the report.

Following an altercation during a Harrisburg river rescue, one man went missing and two others were rescued.

Authorities are investigating an incident that occurred early Sunday morning and resulted in the rescue of a woman and her child, while a third person remains missing, according to WHTM-TV27.

According to Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo, two city workers first noticed the vehicle near the Dock Street Dam around 3:30 a.m. and called police.

According to the story, the passengers in the vehicle were Miquel Maldanodo Jr., a woman, and a 2-year-old child.

According to Chardo, the three eventually made it to the top of the vehicle.

Maldanodo was armed with a knife, according to him, and when he threatened the woman, police fired several rounds at him.

The woman and child were rescued after Maldonado fell into the river, according to the story.

Maldonado’s whereabouts are still unknown.

