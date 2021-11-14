Following an ‘explosion,’ a taxi caught fire and one person died at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

A person died today after a taxi caught fire outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at 10 a.m. for a domestic violence incident.

On Remembrance Sunday, at 59 a.m., an explosion and a car fire occurred outside the health centre.

One person has died, and another has been rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Chief Constable Serena Kennedy.

Despite the fact that police are investigating the tragic incident, they are keeping an “open mind” about the events leading up to the fire, and the investigation is being led by Counter Terrorism Police for the sake of caution.

Witnesses saw plumes of smoke billowing into the sky and heard an ‘explosion’ after the fire broke out.

People reported hearing a loud bang before seeing clouds of smoke near the hospital on social media.

Images of a burning car and the charred remains of a burned-out vehicle have also circulated online.

A police helicopter was also seen circling the hospital for an unknown reason.

A witness stated that he heard a “loud bang and now dark smoke” coming from above one of the hospital buildings.

Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, and the North West Regional Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene.

Members of the public have been urged to remain calm and vigilant while the investigation is ongoing.

Outside the hospital grounds, Chief Kennedy said, “Police, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, and the North West Regional Ambulаnce Service were all dispatched immediаtely.”

“Unfortunаtely, we can confirm that one person has died, and that another has been taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are thankfully not life-threatening.”

“Based on what we’ve learned so far, the car involved was a tаxi that arrived at the hospital shortly before the blast.”

“We’re still trying to figure out what happened, and it could be a while before we can confirm anything,” says the spokesperson.

“We’re keeping an open mind about what caused the explosion, but given the circumstances, Counter Terrorism Police are leading the investigation with Merseyside Police assisting.”

The bomb squad was called to the scene after the explosion, according to reporters on the scene from the Liverpool Echo.

