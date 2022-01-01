Following an ‘incident’ at the address, cops discover a child dead inside the house and arrest a woman in her 30s.

After an ‘incident’ at the address, cops discover a child dead inside the house and arrest a woman in her 30s.

A CHILD has been discovered dead at home, and a woman in her thirties has been arrested after an “incident” at the residence.

The woman was arrested under the Mental Health Act, according to a detective, and the family had previous contact with the police.

Emergency services were dispatched to an incident at a property in Oldham, Manchester, at 6.20 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The child died tragically on the scene, and the woman was taken into custody under the Mental Health Act.

“We’ve referred this incident to our Professional Standards Branch, and it’ll be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct,” Detective Superintendent Chris Packer said.

“At this difficult time, our thoughts are with the child’s family.”

Specialty officers will assist them.

“Since our investigation is still in its infancy, anyone with information should contact us or Crimestoppers as soon as possible.”

“While this sad news is bound to cause concern in the community, please know that we’re doing everything we can to figure out what’s going on.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 3656 and reference case number 2284 311221.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, a non-profit organization, anonymously at 0800 555 111.

