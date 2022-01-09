Following an overtime victory over the Ravens, the Steelers are on the verge of making the playoffs.

After defeating the Ravens in overtime, the Steelers are on the verge of making the playoffs.

In what the star quarterback says is “most likely” his final season, Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are nearly in the playoffs.

The only thing that can keep Pittsburgh out of the playoffs is a tie in the final game of the NFL’s first 17-game regular season between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

With a 16-13 overtime win over Baltimore, the Steelers kept their playoff hopes alive.

The Ravens have now lost six games in a row.

Even though the Colts needed only a win over last-place Jacksonville to make the playoffs, Pittsburgh’s victory meant they were out.

The Jaguars dominated en route to their third win, a 26-11 victory.

The Raiders qualified for the playoffs thanks to a win in Pittsburgh and a loss in Indianapolis.

It’s their first title since relocating to Las Vegas, and only their second in the previous 19 seasons.

Prior to the game, Bill Cowher, Roethlisberger’s former coach, was interviewed.

When asked if he was playing his final regular-season game, the 39-year-old replied, “most likely.”

It had been a week since Roethlisberger’s last home game.

The Tennessee Titans, on the other hand, have clinched the No. 1 overall pick.

With a 28-25 victory over the Houston Texans, the New York Giants have clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Titans held on after taking a 21-0 halftime lead as Ryan Tannehill threw four touchdown passes.

Kansas City, the two-time defending AFC champion, will be the second seed, with Cincinnati and Buffalo following closely behind.

Micah Parsons ranks among the top defenders in the NFL after his rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Alabama’s offensive coordinator is said to be interviewing for a job in the NFL.