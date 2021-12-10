Following backlash from Conservative MPs, Downing Street distances itself from mandatory Covid vaccines.

After a backlash from Tory MPs, Downing Street distances itself from mandatory Covid vaccines.

The Prime Minister was’making a broader point’ about improved use of pharmaceutical interventions, according to a spokesman for No. 10 on Thursday.

After a backlash from MPs, Downing Street distanced itself from the suggestion that Covid-19 vaccines could become mandatory, with even the Health Secretary calling it “unethical.”

Boris Johnson stated on Wednesday that he does not want to live in a society where people are forced to get vaccinations.

He did, however, suggest that a “national conversation” be held about how to avoid relying on lockdown restrictions to combat the pandemic.

Some Cabinet ministers immediately slammed the suggestion that the government make vaccines mandatory.

“I can’t believe anyone would support mandatory vaccines–I very definitely do not and never have,” Culture Minister Nadine Dorries said.

With the exception of health and care workers in “high-risk” jobs, Sajid Javid said forcing people to get vaccinated was “unethical and also wouldn’t work.”

“On a practical level, I just don’t think it would work because getting vaccinated should be a positive decision,” he said. “Universal mandatory vaccination – as some countries in Europe have said they will do – I just don’t think it would work because getting vaccinated should be a positive decision.”

Several Conservative MPs, including Michael Gove’s Permanent Private Secretary Angela Richardson, have said that mandating vaccines is “a step too far.”

The Prime Minister was “making a broader point” about improved use of pharmaceutical interventions, according to a spokesman for Number 10 on Thursday.

He told journalists, “I think he was making a broader point about our intention to keep developing further mitigations against coronavirus and any subsequent mutations, be it polyvalent vaccinations or further therapeutics like the antivirals that we are rolling out.”

“We’ll do everything we can to stay on the cutting edge of this work.”

He made it clear that he didn’t want us to live in a society or culture where people were forced to get vaccines.”

Mandatory Covid vaccines: Downing Street distances itself from compulsory jabs after backlash from Tory MPs