Following backlash from Ukraine, Biden retracts his remarks about a “minor incursion.”

The US president says he has told Putin “clearly” that any invasion will cost Russia a lot of money.

NEW YORK

After Kyiv sharply rebutted US President Joe Biden’s comments about a Russian “minor incursion” in Ukraine, Biden walked back his remarks amid Western fears of a looming invasion of the former Soviet republic.

Biden told reporters during a rare two-hour press conference on Wednesday that a “minor incursion” into Ukraine would result in less severe Western sanctions than a “full-fledged war,” but that he is working to ensure that NATO allies are “on the same page.”

“We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a tweet in response to the remarks.

“In the same way that there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of a loved one, there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of a loved one.”

He said, “I say this as the President of a great power.”

Biden told reporters on Thursday that he’s been “absolutely clear” with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Any, any assembled Russian units moving across the Ukrainian border is an invasion,” he said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Let there be no doubt: If Putin makes this choice, Russia will pay a heavy price,” he said in the Cabinet Room, reiterating his warnings from the day before, when he said he believes Putin will invade Ukraine to some extent.

The United States and its European allies have warned that Russia is preparing an invasion of Ukraine by stationing over 100,000 troops along its border with the former Soviet republic, as well as significant artillery and tank deployments.

Moscow has denied that it is planning a military offensive, claiming that its troops are conducting routine drills there.

Russian troops have also gathered in Belarus, a close ally of Ukraine, just north of the Ukrainian border.

The Kremlin has insisted that troops are also participating in drills there.