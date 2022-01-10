Following complaints from locals, Newquay is attempting to outlaw people who live in vans.

The plans have sparked a debate, with some claiming that “van life” is an integral part of Cornwall’s culture.

After reports of anti-social behavior and a lack of parking spaces, people who live in vans may be barred from staying overnight in some parts of Newquay.

Cornwall Council is leading a public consultation on a number of proposed highway restrictions in the seaside town, with the process expected to conclude on Wednesday.

“We have had a small number of inconsiderate people who have chosen to live in vans on a residential street for weeks or even months at a time, which is not bad in itself,” Newquay mayor Louis Gardner told BBC Cornwall.

“However, in this case, they have chosen to act inconsiderately, and it is their anti-social behavior that has caused problems.”

Locals have reacted angrily to the plans, claiming that “van life” is a part of Cornish culture and highlighting the town’s housing shortage.

“No way!” said Emma King, a Newquay resident. “Van life is a part of the Newquay soul.”

In addition, given Cornwall’s housing crisis, this plan is completely absurd.”

Due to a lack of housing, a local businessman said some of his employees have no choice but to live in live-in vehicles.

While professional plasterer James, who lives in a van, acknowledged that there had been some tensions between homeowners and “vanners,” he added, “They are labeling them as bad people or useless hangabouts when we all have jobs.”

