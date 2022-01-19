Following council approval, a flood-relief project in Glasgow will be implemented.

Following council approval, a flood-prevention project in Glasgow will go ahead.

Councillors approved three motions that will allow construction on an award-winning project at Queensland Gardens in Cardonald to begin, with the goal of’reducing the effects of flooding.’

At Queensland Gardens, the Southside Housing Association and the council have planned an award-winning project to “reduce the risk and effects of flooding.”

Additionally, the city’s contracts and property committee has approved three steps that will allow construction to begin.

It is hoped that “complex” ownership issues have been resolved, with Southside Housing Association assuming full ownership of the property.

Swales, which are channels for storing run-off water, as well as sustainable drainage ponds and a community park with a resident’s garden and seating, will be part of the project.

Southside Housing had been retained by the council after “an error” in the housing stock transfer process when the council transferred homes to Glasgow Housing Association. Councillors agreed to sell 658 square meters of land to Southside Housing.

They also backed taking a wayleave, which will give the council access to land for maintenance work once the project is finished, and approved the required licenses for work to begin.

“The final result of this transaction, or this entire exercise,” a council officer said, “will be to have the entire site under the control of Southside Housing Association.”

“It will have Scottish Water install and maintain all flood prevention work intended on this part of the site, as well as correct a minor title anomaly that occurred during stock transfer.”

“Eventually, the council will be completely out of this site, and the Southside Housing Association will have complete control.”

He called the project a “good example of collaborative thinking and action.”

“Both the council and Southside Housing Association want groundwork done, so we’ll do it under one contract and save both parties money.”

Cllr Jim Kavanagh, who represents Cardonald, praised council officers and Southside Housing for taking a “common sense approach” to land ownership that avoids a “patchwork quilt with a wee bit here and there.”

Raeburn Farquhar Bowen and engineering consultants Sweco collaborated on the plans, which were approved in 2019 and won the Landscape Institute Awards 2021’s Building with Nature National Award.