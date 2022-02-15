Following Cressida Dick’s resignation, Sajid Javid’s brother admitted that some officers are “racist.”

Although Deputy Assistant Commissioner Bas Javid denied that the force was a “racist organization,” he acknowledged that racism was a problem within it.

The Metropolitan Police’s senior officer in charge of professional standards has admitted that racism is a problem for the beleaguered force.

Some officers “have racist views and are racist,” according to Deputy Assistant Commissioner Bas Javid, brother of Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

He insisted, however, that the Met is not a “racist organization.”

His remarks came after two black officers told BBC Newsnight that a supervisor had called him a monkey.

Mr Javid said he was “extremely disappointed” to hear the allegations, which included the police failing to adequately deal with racism complaints and pressuring victims.

“What I’d like to see is an organization where people feel safe coming forward and reporting it so that we can deal with it effectively,” he said on the show.

Mr. Javid ruled himself out as a possible replacement for outgoing Commissioner Cressida Dick during the interview.

“Yes, I do,” he said when asked if racism was a problem at the Met.

“What I’d say is that there are racists in policing who hold racist views and act racist.”

But I’m not going to call the organization a racist organization.”

He also stated that “racism has no place in policing” and that he would do “absolutely everything” to ensure that anyone found to be racist or discriminatory was removed from the force.

The Met has been dogged by allegations of a toxic workplace culture over the last year.

The rape and murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer, as well as a report exposing racist, misogynistic, and homophobic messages sent by officers at Charing Cross police station, have sparked a series of damaging controversies.

Commissioner Cressida Dick of the Metropolitan Police resigned last week after London mayor Sadiq Khan expressed dissatisfaction with her performance.

According to one of the officers who spoke to the BBC, the Met “put more pressure on the victim than the accused” when he filed a complaint after his supervisor called him a racist slur.

“It’s hurtful,” he added.

