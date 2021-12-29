Following her husband’s motorcycle accident, mum loses an incredible eight stone.

Emma McMahon, a mother of three, gained weight while caring for her husband after he was involved in a serious car accident.

When a mother’s husband was in a serious motorcycle accident, her life was turned upside down.

Emma McMahon cared for her husband Nick for ten years after he was seriously injured in a car accident in 2011.

In order to cope, the 43-year-old relied on food for comfort.

According to Chronicle Live, as her weight increased, she began to feel sluggish and depressed.

“Our boys were one and six at the time, and Nick was in hospital for nine weeks,” Emma explained.

“I swung between not eating at all and gorging on high-sugar snacks to keep going because of the constant juggling of hospital visits, school runs, trying to keep on top of housework, and sorting out finances.”

“I expected things to get easier when Nick returned home, but they actually got worse.”

“After the accident, he developed epilepsy, and his seizures were uncontrollable and frightening, frequently requiring a blue light ambulance ride to the hospital.”

“On a bad day, he’d act like a dementia patient, asking the same questions over and over and saying things like, “excuse me, I don’t know where I am,” even though we were just at home.”

“It was soul-crushing, especially since he couldn’t recall my name.”

“You realize how important memories are when someone you love doesn’t have one anymore,” Emma continued, “and I put all my effort into creating memories for our boys as they grew up.” Emma is the mother of Connor, 17, and Ryan, 11.

“I started a blog called ‘Making Memories For 3 Out Of 4 of Us,’ and took hundreds of photos of our precious family time, but it’s as if I wasn’t even there when I look back.”

“Because of my growing weight, I was always behind the camera and never in front.”

“I used to tell the boys I didn’t like rollercoasters or trampolines, but the truth was that I was afraid of not fitting on a ride or breaking the trampoline.”

In October 2019, a friend informed Emma that she had nominated the family for Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway to win a trip to Florida.

The idea terrified the former bank manager.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.