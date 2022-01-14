Following his arrest at a Glasgow hospital, an alleged US criminal who ‘faked death’ faces extradition.

Following his arrest at a Glasgow hospital, an alleged US criminal faces extradition.

Nicholas Rossi was wanted in Utah for an alleged sexual assault and was arrested last month in Glasgow under a different name.

Following his discovery at a hospital in Glasgow, a man suspected of faking his own death and fleeing the United States to avoid prosecution faces extradition.

The Utah County Attorney’s Office said Nicholas Rossi, also known by other names, was wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Utah in 2008.

The 34-year-old was arrested in December at a hospital in Glasgow under the alias Arthur Knight and has since been taken into custody.

He was being treated for Covid at the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, according to reports.

According to Utah prosecutors, the fugitive “fled the country to avoid prosecution” and “attempted to deceive investigators and state legislators in other states into believing he was dead.”

They stated that they are collaborating with federal and international agencies to extradite Mr Rossi to Utah.

Nicholas Alahverdian, one of Mr Rossi’s many fictitious names, died of non-Hodgkin lymphoma on February 29, 2020, according to several media outlets.

His body was cremated, and his ashes were scattered at sea, according to the website EverLoved.com.

“Nicholas Alahverdian’s battle for life ended on February 29, 2020,” read an online obituary dedicated to Nicholas Alahverdian.

“The children and families in the care of the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF), whom he inspired and led through turbulent government transgressions for two decades, have lost a warrior.”

Scotland’s Police Force has been contacted for comment.