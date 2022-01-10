Following his conviction for the murder of a friend, Robert Durst died at the age of 78.

Robert Durst died at the age of 78 after being sentenced for the murder of a friend.

Robert Durst, a convicted murderer, died at the age of 78 after battling coronavirus.

In October, the real estate magnate was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of his best friend, Susan Berman, in 2000.

Last month, he was found guilty of murder.

According to Durst’s attorney, Dick DeGuerin, he was in “very bad shape” at the time of his sentencing.

Durst had Covid, DeGuerin confirmed on Saturday.

Durst was on a ventilator, he said, and he had trouble speaking and breathing.

On September 17, Durst was found guilty of first-degree murder for shooting Berman in the back of the head at point-blank range inside her Beverly Hills home in December 2000.

Berman was about to tell cops how she assisted in the cover-up of his first wife Kathleen Durst’s alleged murder.

Durst’s first wife vanished on January 31, 1982, when she was 29 years old.

Her body was never discovered.

In 2017, her death was declared.

Durst had never been charged in the death of his first wife, and he denied any involvement in her abduction.

Berman told friends that she gave police a false alibi in order to save him from a possible prison sentence.

Durst tested positive for COVID-19 on October 16, 2021, according to DeGuerin.

Durst was the brother of commercial developer Douglas Durst and the son of Seymour Durst, a real estate mogul in New York.

He was estimated to be worth $65 million dollars.

