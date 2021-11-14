Following his divorce from Demi Moore, Will Smith played a key role in saving Bruce Willis’ life.

Following his divorce from Demi Moore, Will Smith saved Bruce Willis’ life.

Will Smith has sought advice from a number of celebrities during difficult times.

Some may recall that he sought advice from Denzel Washington on several occasions.

Will Smith, on the other hand, has dispensed his fair share of celebrity advice.

On one occasion, Smith’s advice proved to be not only beneficial but also life-saving.

This was the situation when he called Die Hard star Bruce Willis.

Willis’ life had taken a turn for the worse after his divorce.

Willis, on the other hand, needed Smith’s help in self-healing.

Will Smith revealed that after celebrity marriages ended, he would call them to find out what went wrong.