Following internet outages in Burkina Faso, the country has put a ban on Facebook.

The government has the authority to regulate social media, and national interests must take precedence over personal interests, according to a spokesman.

DOUALA (Cameroon) is a city in the country of Cameroon.

Burkina Faso announced on Wednesday that access to Facebook will be restricted for security reasons.

At a press conference following a meeting of the Council of Ministers, government spokesman Alkassoum Maiga announced the action against the US-based social media platform.

In response to concerns about Facebook’s inaccessibility, he said, “I don’t have access to Facebook.”

People in Burkina Faso, which has been plagued by recurrent terrorist attacks, have been complaining about disruptions and Internet inaccessibility for several days for several weeks.

The Internet Society, a non-profit organization based in the United States that promotes Internet use around the world, reported a 92-hour “unjustified” Internet outage in November.

20, 2021, accounting for 70% of all national traffic.

According to the Netblocks Index, the outage resulted in economic losses of around (dollar)34.8 million.

“We had informed everyone,” Maiga said of the blackout, “that the government is entitled to make regulations for security reasons, as well as other concerns of national interest.”

Faced with rising insecurity and a disgruntled public that has protested the government’s handling of the crisis on several occasions, he believes “the choice appears clear” between “allowing insecurity to spread” and “taking measures to maintain the bare minimum of control over the situation.”

“The national interest must take precedence over our personal interests,” he stated.

According to Maiga, the government is not required to explain or justify its actions because they are in the best interests of the country.

Le Balai Citoyen, a civil society movement, condemned “an Internet dictatorship by a regime that lacks inspiration and solutions to the country’s real problems” in a communication released Tuesday.

It also condemned “the active complicity of the Regulatory Authority for Electronic Communications and Postal Services (ARCEP) and internet service providers” in limiting freedom.

These restrictions, according to the Internet Society, are a “serious violation of individual rights and freedoms as advocated by the Internet’s founding fathers.”