Following multiple delays, sports betting is now available in Maryland.

MARYLAND’S OXON HILL is a town in the state of Maryland.

— Maryland legalized sports betting on Thursday, after a series of delays caused by Gov. Martin O’Malley.

Larry Hogan is betting on an all-Maryland Super Bowl featuring the Washington Redskins and Baltimore Ravens.

Last month, a state commission granted the first five sports betting licenses to five casinos, about seven months after lawmakers approved legislation for implementation and about a year after it was approved in a statewide referendum with 67 percent of voters in favor.

Hogan tweeted that he placed the first sports wager at MGM National Harbor’s BetMGM Sportsbook and Lounge, a wager on both Washington and Baltimore reaching the Super Bowl.

In a statement, Hogan said, “Today marks the culmination of years of effort to get sports betting up and running here in the state of Maryland.”

“Sports betting will help keep more dollars in-state and provide another critical revenue source for public education without raising taxes on families and small businesses, in addition to allowing Marylanders to bet on the NFL, March Madness, and other sporting events.”

In-person sports betting will begin on Friday at the Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore and the Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover.

The Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission granted licenses to two more establishments on Wednesday: the Riverboat on the Potomac and Long Shot’s in Frederick.

A group of 17 facilities was given the opportunity to apply for in-person licenses in the state for the first time.

Racetracks, off-track betting establishments, and bingo halls were all included in the survey.

The law also allows for an additional 30 in-person licenses, as well as 60 licenses for mobile online betting.

Since a US Supreme Court decision allowing sports betting in 2018, a number of states near Maryland, including Delaware, New Jersey, West Virginia, and Virginia, have approved it.

When sports betting is fully operational, the revenue is expected to total around (dollar)100 million per year, with the state receiving about (dollar)15 million and the businesses receiving about (dollar)85 million.

