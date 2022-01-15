Following my mother’s advice, I won a (dollar)1.6 million lottery jackpot – here’s how.

I won a (dollar)1.6 million lottery jackpot after following my mother’s advice – here’s how.

The Wayne County woman, whose identity has not been revealed, won the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky 7s Fast Cash jackpot.

The anonymous winner took home a total of (dollar)1,682,998.

On December 18, 2021, the 37-year-old woman, with the help of her mother, purchased her winning ticket.

“I was out with my mom and playing Club Keno,” the lucky lotto player told Michigan Lottery Connect.

“My mother informed me that the Fast Cash jackpot was over (dollar)1.6 million and suggested that I try the game.”

She purchased the winning ticket at Flappers Café in Lincoln Park, Michigan, located at 722 Southfield Road.

“I bought a couple tickets and won a few bucks, so I decided to buy one more with my winnings,” the winner told MI Connect.

“That was when I won the lottery,” she continued.

I was so ecstatic that I didn’t know what to say.

“I informed the bar owner that I had won and requested that he scan the ticket for me.”

“He confirmed that I had won, and I couldn’t believe it.”

The anonymous woman plans to pay off her student loans, buy a new home, and take her son to Disney World after claiming her prize at Lottery headquarters.

She also intends to save the remaining funds.

Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers, according to MI Lottery.

“Fast Cash tickets cost between (dollar)2 and (dollar)20 per play.

“Fast Cash games have a progressive jackpot that can be won in a matter of seconds.

“Players have a chance to win the entire progressive jackpot or a portion of it with every Fast Cash ticket.”

There are ten Fast Cash games to choose from, all of which contribute to a single jackpot.

Wild Time Progressive, 20X The Cash, Diamond Wild Time Progressive, Diamond Wild Time Progressive, Money Match, Mega Money Match, Doubler Wild Time Progressive, Jackpot Slots, Lucky 7s, Super Lucky 7s, and Jumbo Jackpot Slots are some of the games available.

Fash Cash games are available at 10,500 retailers across Michigan, according to the Michigan Lottery.

