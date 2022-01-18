Following protests, former ‘at risk’ Glasgow libraries have been given re-opening dates this year.

On Monday, January 24, the Couper Institute Library, the GoMA Library, Maryhill Library, and Whiteinch Library will all reopen.

Later this year, Barmulloch, Elder Park, and Woodside will reopen.

Glasgow Life has announced the reopening dates of a number of the city’s major libraries, including those that were previously scheduled for closure.

Barmulloch Library, which is currently being used as a vaccination center, has undergone renovations and will reopen on Monday, January 31.

Following’significant investment and refurbishment,’ the Elder Park and Woodside Libraries are expected to reopen in 2022.

After months of protests against library closures and funding cuts, especially at the Whiteinch and Maryhill libraries, the libraries will begin to reopen next week.

In addition to the £100 million funding guarantee Glasgow Life received from Glasgow City Council in March 2021 as a result of the protests, the Scottish Government gave the charity an additional grant of £448,068.

“We have always understood the value of libraries to their communities, which is why we have been working to reopen all libraries as soon as we were able to do so – and that is reflected in the financial guarantee the council extended to Glasgow Life to ensure more of these venues were able to open sooner after being closed by the pandemic,” said council leader Susan Aitken.

“The city made a compelling case for the additional funding, resulting in the reopening of every library.”

While Maryhill and Whiteinch libraries both require significant future capital investment, I am looking forward to all of Glasgow’s libraries being able to welcome people back through their doors.”

All reopening plans are contingent on staff availability and the ability to deliver services safely and in accordance with Scottish Government guidance.