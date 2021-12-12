Following reports of families selling children for food, the UK’must ensure aid funding can get into Afghanistan.’

According to Christian Aid, the government must “identify safe, efficient payment channels” so that money can flow into the country quickly.

Ministers are being pressed to act quickly to ensure that aid funds can reach Afghanistan, following reports that families have been forced to sell their children to buy food.

Campaigners have warned that freezing Afghan assets and international funds has resulted in a banking crisis, making it impossible to run a functioning aid program.

Campaigners claim that as a result, people have lost access to wages and are in a “dire” situation.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has pledged an additional £75 million in aid to Afghanistan, bringing the total amount pledged to £286 million this year.

However, Christian Aid, an international development charity, has stated that the government must “identify safe, efficient payment channels” as soon as possible so that funding can flow into the country.

It comes as polls show that more than half of British voters (53%) believe the government has a responsibility to ensure that aid reaches the country.

Between the 3rd and 5th of December, Savanta polled 2197 adults, finding that 53% believe the UK has an obligation to allow aid into Afghanistan, including 40% of Tory supporters.

Last month, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warned that nearly 23 million Afghans will face acute food insecurity this winter, with 3.2 million children under the age of five at risk of malnutrition.

“We’re doing everything we can to distribute food and emergency supplies,” Subrata De, Christian Aid’s Afghanistan country manager, said, “but we can’t run humanitarian programs well without a functioning banking system.”

“The situation is desperate,” he continued, “people are without wages, and many are selling anything to buy food.”

Millions are “on the verge of starvation,” according to Fionna Smyth, Head of Global Advocacy.

“Reports that families have been forced to sell their children in order to buy food are utterly heartbreaking,” she said.

“We will keep fighting,” she added, “but the collapse of the banking system has limited our ability to help those in need.”

“The British government has a moral obligation to stop prioritizing politics over people’s lives.”

The public understands that the UK has a responsibility to allow humanitarian aid into Afghanistan.

Ministers, to be precise.

