The withdrawal of Russian-led peacekeeping forces from Kazakhstan will begin on Thursday, according to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s former capital and the site of the country’s largest demonstrations, on Wednesday, and ordered authorities to renovate and “improve” the country’s largest metropolis.

Tokayev said he came to personally assess the scale of the “terrorist attack” on the city during a meeting with authorities at the operational headquarters, according to the presidential statement.

He directed the government commission, in collaboration with the Almaty municipality, to restore infrastructure facilities, such as state bodies’ buildings, law enforcement and special structures, and video surveillance systems, as soon as possible.

“You should know that Almaty is my hometown.”

I was born and educated in this city.

We now have the task of rebuilding this city in the shortest amount of time possible.

As president and a citizen of our state, this is a matter of pride for me.

I have no doubt that the city will be rebuilt, and the government’s task will be to make it look even better than it did previously.

He stated, “We must work very hard.”

Russian-led forces are withdrawing.

Tokayev emphasized that the withdrawal of Russian-led peacekeeping forces from the country, which are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), will begin on Thursday.

“The CSTO peacekeeping contingent will begin a systematic withdrawal tomorrow,” he said.

Military units from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan make up the CSTO.

Tokayev thanked the contingent command for its work during and after the protests, mentioning that he had talks with the leaders of the respective states.

“The CSTO peacekeeping contingent’s presence in Kazakhstan, including in Almaty, played a critical role in stabilizing the situation in our country.”

Of course, this was crucial in terms of psychological warfare against terrorists and bandits.

He went on to say that the mission had been a huge success.

Families of security personnel killed in the line of duty

According to the statement, Tokayev also met with relatives of officers and soldiers killed in Almaty’s “tragic events.”

The president expressed his condolences and spoke with the families of those killed in the line of duty, emphasizing that the state will provide them with “all kinds.”

