Following serial killer Levi Bellfield’s confession to hammer murders, two new witnesses have come forward.

After serial killer Levi Bellfield confessed to the hammer murders of Lin and Megan Russell and their mother, two new witnesses have come forward.

Bellfield, 53, has offered to take a lie-detector test in connection with his statement, which we can reveal he told prison pals he has killed at least seven people in total.

“Highly credible” has been said of one of the new witnesses.

She claims she saw Bellfield after the murders of Dr. Lin, 45, and Megan, six, in Chillenden, Kent’s Cherry Garden Lane.

Bellfield even mentions seeing the woman as he drove away in a beige Ford Sierra in his confession.

“As I left, I pulled out of Cherry Garden Lane and onto another small road, where I pulled out in front of the lady,” he explained.

“I kept checking my face for blood while looking in the rearview mirror at her.”

The woman is said to have recognized Bellfield from two years ago’s media reports, and to have picked him out in a virtual parade.

The original e-fit from the cops looks more like Bellfield than Michael Stone, the man accused of murdering Lin and Megan.

On Tuesday, July 9, 1996, the Russells were walking home from a swimming gala.

Lucy, the family dog, was also murdered.

Stone’s lawyers believe Bellfield is telling the truth, as he has promised to draw pictures of the scene showing where the bodies were left.

He allegedly gave a detailed account of the murders, including the exact location of the crime.

Last week, lifer Bellfield admitted to Stone’s solicitor that he killed Lin and Megan, according to the Sun on Sunday.

It means Stone, 61, who was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in 1998, may have been a victim of a miscarriage of justice.

Another witness is a detainee.

He informed Stone’s legal team that Damien Daley, a fellow lag who claimed Stone confessed to him as an armed robber, had since admitted to fabricating the story.

He’s been in jail with heroin addict Daley, who is serving a life sentence for the 2014 murder of a drug dealer.

Stone allegedly confessed to Daley while they were in adjacent cells at Canterbury Prison.

When another inmate who provided “confession” evidence admitted he made it up, Stone won his appeal.

In a retrial in 2001, he was convicted again, this time on the basis of Daley’s testimony.

“The new witnesses are important and a major breakthrough,” a source close to the Russell case said.

“One witness claims to have seen Bellfield on the scene and had a clear view of him.

“The other, on the other hand, is completely destabilizing…

