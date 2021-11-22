Following the abuse allegations made public by Everyone’s Invited, more parents are keeping their daughters in girls’ schools, according to school administrators.

Following the allegations of abuse made public by Everyone’s Invited, more parents are keeping their daughters in girls’ schools, according to school officials.

Parents were more likely to see moving their daughter to a co-educational sixth form as a “risk” after the Everyone’s Invited movement, according to the Girls’ School Association.

Following revelations of sexual harassment and abuse against girls, more parents are choosing to keep their daughters in same-sex schools for sixth form, according to headteachers.

Parents were more likely to see moving their daughter to a co-educational sixth form as a “risk” after the Everyone’s Invited movement, according to the Girls’ Schools Association, which represents over 100 girls’ private schools.

The Everyone’s Invited website began publishing testimonies of women and girls who had experienced harassment and sexual violence in UK schools and universities in the spring of 2021.

The website prompted an investigation by the education watchdog Ofsted, which found that harassment in schools is “so common” that many students “see no point in reporting it.”

According to Donna Stevens, the GSA’s chief executive, the movement is likely to have changed parents’ attitudes toward same-sex education.

“At the moment, for girls’ schools, quite a few girls leave at 16 and go to a co-ed school for their sixth form years,” she told journalists at the GSA’s annual conference in Manchester.

She did, however, say that “initial enrollment figures” suggested that more parents were choosing to keep their daughters in girls-only sixth grades.

“I think if I were the mother of a 16-year-old, I’d keep her there,” she said.

“Anecdotally, we’re getting feedback along those lines from schools… we’re getting that feedback from a lot of people who are applying.”

“It might just make them think twice – ‘this could be a bit of a risk, and she’s perfectly content where she is,'” she added.

When official enrollment figures are released in the spring, Ms Stevens believes that schools will have a better understanding of trends.

While some argue that same-sex schools do not adequately prepare students for interactions with people of the opposite gender at university and in the workplace, she claims that girls’ schools have assisted women in navigating these environments by increasing their confidence.

“Boys, on average, are more self-assured than girls.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Following the abuse allegations made public by Everyone’s Invited, more parents are keeping their daughters in girls’ schools, according to school administrators.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

More parents keeping their daughters in girls’ schools after Everyone’s Invited abuse accounts, heads report