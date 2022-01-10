Following the actor and comedian’s death at the age of 65, Full House stars pay tribute to him.

Full House stars pay tribute to actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died at the age of 65.

According to local police, the Full House star, who played Danny Taylor from 1987 to 1995, was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” his family said.

“He was everything to us, and we want you to know how much he enjoyed performing live for his fans and bringing people from all walks of life together through laughter.”

There were no signs of foul play, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, but the cause of his death was not immediately clear.

“Earlier today, deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, in response to a report of a man who was unresponsive in his hotel room.

The man was identified as Robert Saget, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police department.

“In this case, investigators found no evidence of foul play or drug use.”

Saget said he was “happy addicted” to performing after just finishing a show on his comedy tour.

Tonight’s show at @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville was fantastic.

The audience was appreciative.

Again, thanks to @RealTimWilkins for the invitation.

I had no idea I had worked for two hours tonight.

This nonsense has re-addicted me.

For my 2022 dates, go to https:t.conqJyTiiezU.

Full House co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who shared the role of Michelle Tanner, one of Saget’s three on-screen daughters, have paid tribute to him.

They expressed their “deep sadness” at the news.

“Bob was the kindest, most compassionate, and most generous person I’ve ever met.

“We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us,” the twins said in a statement, “but we know that he will continue to be by our side, guiding us as gracefully as he always has.”

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his daughters, wife, and family.”

The news “broke” Jon Stamos, who played Saget’s on-screen brother-in-law Uncle Jessie.

“I am,” she says.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022