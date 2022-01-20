Following the agreement of a flight deal, Virgin Atlantic has confirmed key connections to Brazil destinations.

After reaching an agreement on a flight deal, Virgin Atlantic confirms key connections to Brazil destinations.

Customers can now book direct flights from Heathrow to So Paulo, as well as connecting flights to 12 domestic airports.

Virgin Atlantic has formed a partnership with LATAM Airlines, a South American carrier, to provide important flight connections to Brazil.

Virgin Atlantic customers can now fly direct from London Heathrow to So Paulo, with connections to 12 domestic airports including Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, and Florianopolis.

Customers flying from So Paulo to London Heathrow will be able to seamlessly connect to Virgin Atlantic’s rest of world destinations, including Tel Aviv, Delhi, and Hong Kong, via Terminal 3.

“We’re incredibly excited to launch this new codeshare partnership with LATAM Airlines,” Virgin Atlantic’s chief commercial officer, Juha Jarvinen, said.

“As we work to recover from the pandemic, partnerships are more important than ever, and we’re excited to build on the incredibly successful interline relationship we’ve had for several years.”

“We see opportunities beyond Brazil as well, and we look forward to deepening our relationship to serve destinations throughout South America, including Peru and Colombia.”

“This new partnership aims to respond to the large, rapidly-growing demand for leisure travelers seeking new experiences after a challenging 20 months,” he continued.

We understand that long-haul travel is in high demand, and we look forward to welcoming passengers onboard as they travel to these exciting and vibrant Brazilian cities.

“As global economies gradually recover from the pandemic’s impact, we expect to see increased demand for corporate travel to So Paulo, Brazil’s commercial capital, and other key South American business hubs.”

