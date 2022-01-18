Following the changes to the travel test, Jet2 has launched a flash sale as holiday demand soars.

Following the changes to the travel test, Jet2 launches a flash sale as holiday demand soars.

On bookings made by midnight on February 7th, it is offering £50 off per person on all package holidays and 10% off flights.

Jet2, a British airline and tour operator, has announced a flash sale with discounts on a variety of trips ahead of the relaxation of more travel restrictions.

Fully-vaccinated passengers are expected to no longer need to take Covid tests upon their return to the UK, giving the travel industry a much-needed boost.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have launched a flash sale with big savings on flights and vacations for Winter 2122, Summer 22, Winter 2223, and Summer 23 in response to the increased demand.

Furthermore, with millions of free child places available, families can get away for a lot less money and spend quality time together.

Meanwhile, according to a Jet2 poll, half of those polled are more likely to book an overseas vacation as a result of the easing of travel restrictions.

Furthermore, following the relaxation of restrictions, a weekly tracker of customer confidence revealed a spike.

More than half (56%) are confident about traveling, the highest level since October 2021, when bookings increased by 150 percent.

“January is traditionally a very important month for booking that much-needed holiday, so this return in customer confidence comes at the right time,” Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said.

“After a period of uncertainty, the relaxation of travel restrictions has released pent-up demand from customers who simply want to spend time with their loved ones, whether in the sun, on a city break, or on the ski slopes.”

“It is clear that the removal of unnecessary and unwelcome restrictions was exactly what customers wanted, and we look forward to more good news for holidaymakers with another travel update due next week.”

