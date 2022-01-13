Following the death of a prisoner at Glasgow’s HMP Barlinnie, a death investigation has been launched.

The death of a prisoner at Glasgow’s HMP Barlinnie is being investigated.

On Tuesday, 42-year-old David Sutherland died in a Glasgow prison in the Riddrie neighborhood.

In 2021, he was found guilty at Glasgow and Strathkelvin Sheriff Courts.

Following a prisoner’s death at HMP Barlinnie, a Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held.

The death was reported to the Procurator Fiscal by the Scottish Prison Service.

