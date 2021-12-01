Following the death of their 8-week-old son in Pennsylvania, the parents were charged with endangering his life.

Following the death of their 8-week-old son in Pennsylvania, his parents were charged with endangering his life.

SHAMOKIN – Charges of endangering a child’s welfare and recklessly endangering a child have been filed against Shamokin parents in connection with the Oct.

Their 8-week-old son died on January 13, 2013.

Jax Mark Garancheski, who was found unresponsive in a bed with his father, Brandon Mark Garancheski, 27, later died at Geisinger-Shamokin Community Hospital later that morning.

Jax was born prematurely on August 1, according to the baby’s mother, Patricia Ann Zimmerman, 30.

He was a twin with medical issues, but she said he had recently improved.

This is her version of events, taken from the arrest affidavit:

At 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 1, she and Garancheski, whom she described as her boyfriend, were still up.

Jax was 13 years old when she gave him several ounces of baby formula.

She gave Jax to Garancheski around 2:30 a.m., who had gone upstairs to watch television while she returned downstairs to sleep with his twin.

She was awakened at 5 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. by a relative and a friend who were getting the older children ready for school.

Jax was on the bed with her boyfriend’s right arm over his face when she went upstairs around 10:30 p.m.

Jax was unconscious and had blue skin and lips.

According to the affidavit, Garancheski gave the following account:

On Oct. 1, he returned home to the 500 block of South Seventh Street after work.

Zimmerman and her five children arrived home from cheerleading practice around 7:30 p.m. and slept until 12 a.m.

He went upstairs with Jax and his twin to watch television after running an errand around 11 p.m.

Later, Zimmerman brought the other child downstairs.

He fed Jax before falling asleep with the infant on his chest around 3:30 a.m.

Zimmerman was screaming and holding the baby when he awoke at 10 a.m.

Garancheski tested positive for methamphetamine in his urine, but police said he claimed he hadn’t used the drug since October.

According to the affidavit, he claimed he hadn’t used drugs since returning home two days earlier.

The charges read as follows:

