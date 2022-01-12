Following the discovery of a headless body in the freezer of an old bus, a man was arrested.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Investigators looking into the disappearance of a woman reported missing discovered a headless human torso in a freezer inside an old bus parked next to a New Orleans home.

Following the discovery of the remains, a man who lived at the house was arrested on an obstruction charge, according to news reports, but no charges were filed in the death itself.

Residents told WDSU-TV that police were in the neighborhood on Sunday, asking if they smelled anything.

Officers returned with a search warrant for a home where a graffiti-covered bus was parked on Tuesday.

Officers searching for a woman last seen in November discovered dismembered remains in a bus freezer, according to news reports.

The person’s identity and the cause of death could not be determined right away.

Benjamin Beale, 34, was charged with obstructing justice in a death investigation.

Beale is also accused of running a drug lab and distributing methamphetamine.

One of the victim’s neighbors expressed his condolences to the victim’s family.

“It’s incredible that it happened right next door.”

Tracey Pearson exclaimed, “I cannot believe it.”

Beale’s lawyer could not be reached for comment on Wednesday, according to court records.

