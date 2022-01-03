Following the Epstein scandal, officers may be ‘uncomfortable toasting Duke’ and may be stripped of military roles.

As pressure mounts over his role in the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal, Prince Andrew could be forced to resign from up to nine military roles.

Since stepping down from royal duties two years ago, the Duke of York has not attended a single military event, despite being accused three times of having sex with one of Epstein’s victims.

According to The Times, officers are now said to be uncomfortable when asked to drink to the duke’s health at the end of regimental dinners.

Andrew’s continued involvement in the case, according to Julian Perreira, a former lance sergeant who served three tours in Afghanistan, will “stain” the regiment’s history.

“If Prince Andrew is allowed to keep his role as colonel of the Grenadier Guards and other military titles, he will stain the regiment’s proud history and devalue the hard work of past and future generations of Grenadiers,” Mr Perreira told the publication.

“He must resign as soon as possible.”

Andrew, 61, inherited the position of colonel of the Grenadier Guards from the Duke of Edinburgh in 2017.

It means he commands nine military units, regiments, and corps, and only the Queen has the authority to remove his titles.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Andrew’s friend, was found guilty last week of sex trafficking girls for paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.

Andrew is accused of sexually assaulting one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, three times when she was 17 in a separate civil case, which he vehemently denies.

If Andrew’s legal problems worsen, Richard Kemp, a retired colonel and former commander of British troops in Afghanistan, believes Her Majesty will put her military duty ahead of her family.

“If she decides that it is in Andrew’s best interests to relinquish his military titles, she will do so, putting her duty to the forces ahead of any family considerations or personal views,” he said.

Andrew has already been rocked by reports that if he loses Ms Giuffre’s lawsuit, he could lose his Duke of York title.

And royal courtiers are said to be discussing ways to send him into “internal exile,” including preventing him from using his title and other options like giving up all of his charitable connections.

At a video conference hearing in New York on Tuesday, high-powered lawyers for him and Ms Giuffre, 38, will go head-to-head to decide the future of her lawsuit.

Before they do, Andrew’s lawyers successfully lobbied for a secret deal between Epstein and Ms Giuffre to be made public for the first time today.

The terms of the 2009 settlement were kept secret, but…

