Following the Exxon Baytown refinery fire in Texas, the deadliest US oil disasters have occurred, ranging from the Deepwater Horizon to Huntington Beach.

After the Exxon Baytown refinery fire in Texas, the deadliest US oil disasters range from the Deepwater Horizon to Huntington Beach.

At least four people were injured in a huge explosion at an ExxonMobil oil refinery in Texas on Thursday.

As emergency crews work to contain the situation, which police have described as a “major industrial accident,” The Sun examines the country’s deadliest oil disaster.

An oil spill flooded the California coast with 126,000 gallons of fuel in October of this year, beaching a wave of dead animals along Huntington’s coastline.

According to Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr, the leak was estimated to be around 3,000 barrels of oil or 126,000 gallons.

According to the city of Huntington Beach, it entered the Talbert Marshlands and the Santa Ana River Trail, covering about 5.8 miles.

Officials announced that the leak had been stopped and that an investigation had been launched to find out what had caused it.

To avoid future spills, Oceana, a nonprofit dedicated to ocean conservation, has urged policymakers to begin a widespread shift to clean energy and to ban offshore drilling.

“This is just the latest oil industry tragedy,” said Jacqueline Savitz, the chief policy officer.

“Our dependence on oil and gas is on full display here.”

According to NOAA, the United States has experienced at least 44 major oil spills involving more than 10,000 barrels each since 1969.

The spills have cost the US billions of dollars in clean-up and social costs, igniting a major anti-off-shore drilling movement.

The Exxon Valdez tanker ran aground off the coast of Alaska on March 24, 1989, in what was considered the worst oil spill in US history at the time.

According to History.com, ten million gallons of oil were dumped into the Prince William Sound and washed up along 1,300 miles of coastline over the next few months.

The spill killed an estimated 250,000 sea birds, 3,000 otters, 300 seals, 250 bald eagles, and 22 killer whales in the once-pristine wilderness area.

The captain of the Exxon Shipping Company tanker, Joseph Hazelwood, was found to be unlicensed and inebriated at the time his ship collided with the Bligh Reef, according to investigators.

Exxon was ordered to pay approximately (dollar)2 billion in clean-up costs, as well as (dollar)1.8 billion in habitat restoration and personal damages.

Some oil pockets can still be seen on the coast more than three decades later, and scientists have used those areas to study the long-term effects of spills.

A pump-room explosion and fire onboard the Mega Borg oil tanker spilled 5.1 million gallons of fuel into the Gulf of Mexico on June 8, 1990.

The Norwegian ship was about 50 miles off the coast of Galveston, Texas, when it was sunk.

