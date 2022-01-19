Following the filming of Batgirl, there has been a push to reopen Glasgow Botanic Gardens station as a tourist attraction.

Scenes for the upcoming HBO Max film are being shot in the decommissioned station beneath Botanic Gardens, which was closed to passengers permanently in February 1939.

After filming on the new Batgirl movie wraps, a Glasgow MSP is calling for an abandoned railway station in the city to be reopened as a tourist attraction.

Scenes for the HBO Max film will be shot in the old Botanic Gardens underground train station, which was closed to passengers permanently in February 1939, according to Glasgow Live.

The old railway tunnel running beneath Great Western Road to Kelvinbridge has been reopened to accommodate the shoot, which will include a massive New York-style subway car that film crews have placed in the station.

After learning of the “unlocking” of the old railway tunnel, Labour and Co-op MSP Paul Sweeney said it would be a “shame” to see it “sealed away” once filming in the city is finished, and believes the old station should also be reopened to locals and tourists.

“It’s fantastic to see the old railway tunnels in Glasgow’s west end being unlocked to film scenes from the new Batgirl movie,” he told Glasgow Live.

“Given that the old Botanic Gardens station will be in use for the first time in over 80 years, it would be a shame to see it sealed away once filming is completed.”

That is why I propose that the station be reopened as a tourist and local attraction, bringing much-needed revenue into the city.”

The news that producers chose the old line and station to film scenes for the film as Glasgow reprises its role as Gotham City has reignited debate over the city’s abandoned public infrastructure.

In addition, the MSP believes that as part of the proposed new Glasgow Metro system, consideration should be given to reopening old railway routes that dot the city.

“Glasgow is one of the few cities in the UK with a working subway system,” he continued, “but we could do so much more with the infrastructure we already have.”

