Following the hearing in the Prince Andrew sexual assault case, Hollywood sought Virginia Giuffre’s story.

Commentators say that streaming behemoths like Amazon Prime and Netflix, as well as studios like Warner Bros., will be considering production options inspired by the case.

According to royal and entertainment experts, the woman accused of sexual assault against Prince Andrew will be inundated with offers to tell her story from Hollywood and streaming giants once the case is closed.

According to a number of commentators, streaming behemoths like Amazon Prime and Netflix will be considering a variety of production options inspired by Virginia Giuffre’s civil case against the Duke of York, which could be heard in a New York court as soon as September.

Traditional studios such as Warner Bros. and Paramount Pictures may compete with the streamers for Ms Giuffre’s participation in any project.

Ms Giuffre’s pursuit of opportunities with streaming giants like Amazon Prime and HBO Max was an “inevitable path,” according to leading royal commentator Omid Scobie.

“One of the most lucrative, and probably the one for which she received the most offers,” he continued, “is in the documentary space across streaming platforms.”

“They’ll all want to work with her to tell the Prince Andrew story alongside [convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey]Epstein’s story through her eyes.”

“I’m sure the offers are already pouring in.

But she won’t be able to respond to any of them until the case is completed.”

Scobie estimated that her payment for a four- to six-part documentary series about the case could start in the high six figures and then increase to around (dollar)150,000 per episode, implying that she would earn “low seven figures” for a four- to six-part documentary series about the case.

Ms Giuffre could also earn between “one and two million dollars” from a book deal, according to Scobie, as well as significant sums from a related podcast.

“I understand that once this case is over, she’ll want to find a place where she can tell a more detailed version of events without having to worry about judges, juries, or lawyers bombarding her with 1,000 different questions.

For her, it’s a foregone conclusion.”

