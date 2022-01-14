Following the loss of his royal titles, Prince Andrew is facing new questions about how he will maintain his lifestyle.

The Duke of York’s only publicly acknowledged source of income appears to be a modest £20,000 a year Royal Navy pension, though it’s unclear how much he still receives from the Queen in the wake of damaging allegations.

After being publicly stripped of his royal titles by the Queen, Prince Andrew is facing new questions about how he will be able to maintain his lifestyle and retain his legal counsel.

The absence of public information about the Duke of York’s income and a lifestyle replete with the trappings of a luxurious existence, including his sprawling Royal Lodge home in Windsor, a collection of luxury watches, and the apparent recent acquisition of a £80,000 Range Rover, have long fueled speculation.

The Queen’s second son was paid an annual allowance of around £250,000 from the monarch’s private Duchy of Lancaster income to fund his office at Buckingham Palace until he stepped down from public life following his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview in 2019.

These are the prince’s only publicly acknowledged sources of income, along with a modest £20,000-a-year Royal Navy pension.

Experts in royal finances have previously speculated that the Queen, whose annual private income is estimated to be in the region of £20 million, might have been able to help Andrew financially.

The Queen’s decision to strip the prince of his military titles, along with an agreement reportedly reached with Prince Charles’ involvement that Andrew will no longer use his “HRH” styling, raises the question of whether the monarchy’s financial support has also been withdrawn.

The duke continues to have a variety of sources of income.

I revealed earlier this week that he is nearing completion on the sale of his chalet in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier for £17.5 million, following a £6 million legal dispute with the previous owner.

Given that the duke and his wife, Sarah Ferguson, are said to have taken out a £13 million mortgage to fund the chalet purchase in 2014, the sale proceeds are unknown.

Whatever is left is likely to have been set aside for Andrew’s legal defense fund as he pursues his case.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Prince Andrew facing fresh questions over how he’ll continue to fund lifestyle after royal titles stripped