Following the murder of Stephen Lawrence, Tony Blair blocked a racial inequality strategy.

Following the murder of Stephen Lawrence, Tony Blair vetoed a racial inequality strategy.

In documents released by the National Archives, the former prime minister stated that he did not want a’regulation nightmare.’

Following the landmark report into the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence, Tony Blair vetoed a 10-year plan to address racial inequality, fearing that legislating on all of the report’s recommendations would create “too many hostages to fortune.”

The Macpherson Report, released in early 1999, made 70 recommendations for anti-racist reforms in policing and civil society, with the key finding that the Scotland Yard investigation into Stephen’s murder in south-east London six years earlier had failed in part due to “institutional racism.”

Documents released by the National Archives in Kew, west London, show that when New Labour came to power in 1997, then-home secretary Jack Straw, who had commissioned the Macpherson inquiry, was ready to embrace the 350-page report’s findings and drafted proposals for a white paper laying out in law a 10-year strategy for tackling racial inequality.

The investigation into the murder of Stephen, a black teenager, was hampered by “a combination of professional incompetence, institutional racism, and a failure of leadership,” according to the report. It singled out individual officers as well as a core finding that the investigation was hampered by “a combination of profession incompetence, institutional racism, and a failure of leadership.”

However, according to the papers, Downing Street officials and Mr Blair expressed reservations about some of Mr Straw’s proposals, including a suggestion that any police officer found to have made racist remarks or committed a racist act should be automatically dismissed.

Mr Straw urged Mr Blair to support his initiative to put race equality at the heart of New Labour’s policymaking agenda in a letter to Mr Blair shortly before the findings of the Stephen Lawrence Inquiry, headed by retired High Court judge Sir William Macpherson.

“At the extreme, black and Asian youngsters have witnessed their grandparents and parents suffer discrimination, harassment, and racial violence, and are developing very hardened attitudes against the white community… We must win back their confidence in the institutions of British society,” Mr Straw said in laying out his legislative proposal.

Number 10 was cautious in its response, with Mr Blair expressing concern that a.

